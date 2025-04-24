Credicorp Ltd. Declares Cash Dividend of S/40.00 Per Share Following Record 2024 Results

Credicorp Ltd. declared a S/40.00 cash dividend per share, totaling S/3.8 billion, payable June 13, 2025.

Credicorp Ltd., a leading financial services holding company in Peru, announced a cash dividend of S/40.00 per share, totaling S/3,775,292,680.00, reflecting its robust net income of S/5,501,254,379.37 for the 2024 financial year. The dividend, which will be paid on June 13, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 19, 2025, will be issued in US Dollars without withholding tax at source. CEO Gianfranco Ferrari highlighted that this dividend showcases the company's strong performance and commitment to generating sustainable earnings while driving innovation in the financial services sector. Credicorp operates across various lines of business, including universal banking, microfinance, insurance, and investment management, with a presence in several Latin American countries.

Potential Positives

Credicorp Ltd. declared a substantial cash dividend of S/40.00 per share, showcasing strong financial performance with a total net income of S/5.5 billion for the 2024 financial year.

The dividend reflects a commitment to returning value to shareholders, enhancing investor confidence and demonstrating the company's robust financial health and operational efficiency.

The CEO highlighted the record results, emphasizing the strength of the diversified business model and its capacity to generate sustainable earnings across various economic cycles.

The payment of the dividend in US Dollars, without withholding tax at source, adds additional appeal for international investors, potentially broadening the company's investor base.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a cash dividend may suggest that the company is not reinvesting enough profits back into growth initiatives, raising concerns about future expansion and innovation.



The absence of details on any changes to business strategy or long-term goals may lead to uncertainty among investors about the company's direction following a record income year.



Paying dividends at a time when economic conditions could shift may indicate vulnerability to external market pressures, which could negatively affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend declared by Credicorp Ltd.?

Credicorp Ltd. declared a cash dividend of S/40.00 per share, totaling S/3,775,292,680.00.

When will the cash dividend be paid?

The cash dividend will be paid out on June 13, 2025.

Who is eligible for the cash dividend?

Shareholders of record on May 19, 2025, are eligible for the cash dividend.

What was Credicorp's net income for 2024?

Credicorp achieved a total net income of S/5,501,254,379.37 in the 2024 financial year.

In what currency will the dividend be paid?

The cash dividend will be paid in US Dollars using the exchange rate published by the Peruvian Superintendency.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $BAP stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Lima, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Lima, Peru, April 24, 2025



— Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP | BVL: BAP), the leading financial services holding company in Peru with a diversified presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia and Panama, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of S/40.00 per share for a total of S/3,775,292,680.00 in line with the Company’s Bye-Laws and taking into account the total net income attained in the 2024 financial year of S/5,501,254,379.37. The cash dividend will be paid out on June 13, 2025, without withholding tax at source, to shareholders of record on May 19, 2025.





Gianfranco Ferrari, CEO of Credicorp, commented:



“This dividend reflects the record results we achieved in 2024, the strength of our diversified business model and its ability to generate sustainable earnings across cycles. We remain committed to our vision of generating the right impact on society, while driving disruption and innovation across our businesses to shape the future of financial services in the region.”







The cash dividend will be paid in US Dollars using the weighted exchange rate published by the Peruvian Superintendency of Banks, Insurance and Pension Funds (Superintendencia de Banca, Seguros y AFP) for transactions at the close of business on June 11, 2025. The US Dollar dividend amount will be rounded up to four decimal places.







About Credicorp







Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru, with a diversified business portfolio organized into four primary lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP) and Banco de Crédito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance and Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management and Advisory, through Credicorp Capital and ASB Bank Corp. Credicorp has a presence in Peru, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama.







For further information, please contact the IR team:











investorrelations@credicorpperu.com











Investor Relations





Credicorp Ltd.





