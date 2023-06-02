CrediCorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BAP

In trading on Friday, shares of CrediCorp Ltd. (Symbol: BAP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $135.63, changing hands as high as $136.81 per share. CrediCorp Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BAP's low point in its 52 week range is $113.205 per share, with $158.945 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.33.
Also see: MUAF Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TYG
Funds Holding Huntington Ingalls Industries
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.