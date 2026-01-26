Is Credicorp (BAP) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Credicorp (BAP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Credicorp is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 858 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Credicorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAP's full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BAP has moved about 20% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 17.1%. This means that Credicorp is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Pathward Financial (CASH) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.7%.

For Pathward Financial, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Credicorp is a member of the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 66 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 61.7% so far this year, meaning that BAP is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Pathward Financial belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. This 74-stock industry is currently ranked #64. The industry has moved +11% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Credicorp and Pathward Financial. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

