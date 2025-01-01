Is Credicorp (BAP) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Credicorp (BAP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Credicorp is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 876 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Credicorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAP's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BAP has moved about 22.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 20% on average. This means that Credicorp is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Hut 8 (HUT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 53.6%.

In Hut 8's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Credicorp belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 68 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11% so far this year, meaning that BAP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Hut 8, however, belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this 88-stock industry is ranked #62. The industry has moved +16.4% so far this year.

Credicorp and Hut 8 could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

