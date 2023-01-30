CrediCorp (BAP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of CrediCorp Ltd. (Symbol: BAP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $135.52, changing hands as low as $135.12 per share. CrediCorp Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAP's low point in its 52 week range is $113.205 per share, with $182.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.83.

