Credicorp Announces 2025 Investor Day and 30th IPO Anniversary Celebration in New York

Credicorp will host its 2025 Investor Day and 30th IPO Anniversary Celebration on October 9, 2025, in New York.

Credicorp is set to host its 2025 Investor Day and celebrate its 30th IPO Anniversary on October 9, 2025, in New York. The event will feature leadership reflecting on the company's transformation over three decades, discussing strategies for growth, innovation, and sustainable value creation in financial services. It will be conducted in a hybrid format, allowing both in-person and virtual participation, starting at 9:00 am ET. Institutional investors and analysts must register by October 2, 2025, and can find additional details and registration at www.credicorpday.com. Following the event, a webcast replay and presentation materials will be accessible, with further inquiries directed to the Investor Relations team. Credicorp is a leading financial services holding company based in Peru, with operations across multiple countries and diversified business lines.

Potential Positives

Credicorp is celebrating its 30th IPO anniversary, highlighting its long-term commitment to growth and transformation in the financial services sector.

The upcoming Investor Day offers a platform for leadership to communicate the company's integrated strategy and future growth plans, which is beneficial for attracting investors.

The hybrid format of the event allows broader participation, increasing engagement with institutional investors and analysts.

Discussions around innovation and sustainable, long-term shareholder value suggest a proactive approach to maintaining competitive advantage in the financial sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release lacks specific financial performance metrics or updates, which could leave investors with uncertainties about the company's recent performance and future outlook.



The necessity for pre-registration for in-person attendance may limit direct engagement opportunities for some investors and analysts, potentially reducing the overall effectiveness of the Investor Day event.



There is no mention of recent challenges or risks faced by the company, which might raise concerns about transparency and preparedness among stakeholders.

FAQ

What is the date and location of Credicorp's 2025 Investor Day?

The event is scheduled for October 9, 2025, in New York.

Who can attend the Credicorp Investor Day?

The Investor Day is open to institutional investors and sell-side analysts.

How can I register for the Credicorp Investor Day?

Pre-registration is required by October 2, 2025, at www.credicorpday.com.

Will there be a webcast available for the event?

Yes, the event will be hosted in a hybrid format with a live webcast option.

What topics will be discussed at the Investor Day?

The discussions will focus on Credicorp's integrated strategy, innovation, and long-term shareholder value.

$BAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $BAP stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BAP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

