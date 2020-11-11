CrediCorp a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 7.8% Yield (BAP)

CrediCorp Ltd. (Symbol: BAP) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 7.8% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CrediCorp Ltd. is an underlying holding representing 2.92% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds $14,772,655 worth of BAP shares.

CrediCorp Ltd. (Symbol: BAP) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by CrediCorp Ltd. is $8.8026/share, currently paid in annual installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 04/09/2020. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BAP, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

BAP operates in the Banking & Savings sector, among companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), and Bank of America Corp (BAC).

