CREDI Earnings Preview: Recent $BAP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CREDI ($BAP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,547,972,086 and earnings of $20.06 per share.
CREDI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of CREDI stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. added 1,217,368 shares (+243.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $223,167,901
- NINETY ONE UK LTD removed 548,053 shares (-50.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,025,546
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 448,573 shares (-64.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,506,349
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 291,268 shares (-74.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,222,450
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 282,869 shares (+59.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,855,545
- GENESIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLP removed 280,391 shares (-79.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,401,278
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 280,361 shares (+130.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,395,778
