Creator Economy: The Death of Modern Morality

After the dot com bubble in 2000, social media networks were created to connect family and friends across the world wide web. Now in 2023, there are people that make a living by creating content on these social media networks, known as the “creator economy.” “NPCs” on Twitch, endless scrolling on Tiktok and Instagram Reels, pointless commentary on X (formerly Twitter) and Threads, just to name a few examples of places where content creation takes place.

The creator economy is where success is measured by impressions, engagement, number of likes or follows, length of video consumption, etc. Creators have a capitalistic incentive to create dopamine-releasing, mind-numbing content for today’s youth who have limitless access to the internet through their smartphones, laptop, and other electronic devices. A new generation of digitally native children who grew up on the internet, whose education was forced to be online during Covid-19’s lockdowns, now have a compromised mental model of the world built by the “creator economy.” It is no surprise that the constant dopamine triggers on these platforms have caused a rise in mental health illnesses and a growing sense of loneliness in today’s youth and young adults.

A recent report by Goldman Sachs estimates this market to grow to $480 billion by 2027, and there are certainly a growing number of private investments made into creator economy companies, like Karat, a financial service aimed at content creators, raised $70 million in series B funding earlier this month, and Pearpop, a marketplace for collaborations, that raised $18 million in November 2022.

As a retail investor, one must evaluate the long term societal consequences of an industry prior to investing in it. Though the creator economy has grown quickly during Covid-19 due to more users being on the phone while bored at home, it is ultimately an industry that prioritizes user engagement over delivering moral messages, promoting products over investing in product R&D, and fundamentally creates the biggest distraction possible from the real problems in today’s society.

On the flip side, the creator economy certainly democratized access to many industries such as entertainment, education, and the news. For example, a model that previously had to be discovered and signed by an agency can now build an audience of millions of followers on Instagram by posting their own photos. This has created new opportunities for independent artists to build audiences on their own and monetize on their own terms. However, all creators become reliant on platforms and their algorithms for visibility and income. This pressures them to tailor content to appease algorithms or cater to mass appeal rather than pursuing their artistic vision or niche interests.

The social media algorithm, which works as a double-sided marketplace, understands the psychology of the user better than his or her own friends and family would, and the algorithm also has the ability to choose the type of content to promote across its platforms. This type of power is dangerous to the collective psyche of society. One example is that social media algorithms are designed to show users content that aligns with their preferences and beliefs, creating “filter bubbles” and “echo chambers.” This phenomenon can easily lead to polarization, reinforcing existing biases, and hindering constructive dialogue between diverse perspectives. In an already polarized political climate, people are now less likely to engage with alternative viewpoints than ever.

Excessive social media use has also been linked to mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, and feelings of inadequacy. The constant comparison with others and the pressure to gain likes and validation can take a toll on users’ well-being. Social media use triggers a similar compulsive response to addiction, gambling, and other vices. The reality of being in an echo chamber of any sort of addiction is terrifying and should be avoided. For a sustainable future, social media platforms have an ethical responsibility to prioritize user well-being over maximizing engagement and screen time.

In an article published by CNBC in 2019, kids now dream of being professional Youtubers rather than astronauts. In an increasingly hyper-competitive world, children should be equipped with proper knowledge, ambition, and drive to create real positive change. Imagine a world where people aspire to invent flying cars instead of “going viral” from a 30 second Instagram Reel. And imagine a world where the billions of dollars in funding for new creator economy companies goes towards cancer research instead. Investors not only have the power to choose the direction of the market, but also the direction of the collective psyche in the impressionable youth.

Today, the creator economy has an outsized impact on the wider world with many influencers as big as conventional celebrities. But it is still very young and will continue to evolve. In our content consumption and in our investments, we need to be more mindful of how we can mould it to have more of a positive impact.

