Creative Realities Slips To Loss In Q1, Pre-market Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX), a provider of digital signage, media and AdTech solutions, on Friday reported loss for the first quarter as rising revenue was offset by higher operating expenses.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Creative Realities were down 10.99 percent, changing hands at $3.2400, after closing Thursday's regular session 1.25 percent higher.

Quarterly net loss was $7.85 million or $0.74 per share compared to profit of $3.37 million or $0.32 per share last year.

Total operating expenses jumped to $11.80 million from $5.18 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $0.494 million compared to EBITDA of $0.467 million a year ago.

However, Quarterly revenue rose to $16.35 million from $9.73 million a year earlier.

"We expect the remainder of fiscal 2026 to show stronger sales based on our current book of business, a strong pipeline of new opportunities and growth from the acquisition of CDM", said Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.