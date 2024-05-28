Creative Realities Secures $22.1M Revolving Credit for Growth

The latest update is out from Creative Realities (CREX).

Creative Realities, Inc. and its subsidiaries secured a $22.1 million revolving credit facility from First Merchants Bank, with an option to increase borrowing by $5 million. This financial arrangement, maturing in 2027, will support the company’s working capital, corporate expenditures, and certain payments related to its acquisition of Reflect. Interest rates on the facility are tied to the 1-month Term SOFR plus a margin that adjusts with the company’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio. The credit is backed by all assets of the company and its subsidiaries, with strict covenants governing their financial and operational activities.

