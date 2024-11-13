Creative Realities Reports Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

Creative Realities ( (CREX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Creative Realities presented to its investors.

Creative Realities, Inc., a leader in digital signage and media solutions, serves various sectors with its innovative content management systems and advertising platforms. The company recently announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, marking a significant period of growth. Creative Realities reported a record revenue of $14.4 million for the quarter, reflecting a 25% increase from the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA saw a notable 122% increase to $2.3 million, highlighting strong operational performance. The company’s net income reached breakeven, a significant improvement from the $1.9 million loss in the same quarter last year. Despite some delays in realizing projected revenues for the fourth quarter, management remains optimistic about achieving record revenue and profitability for the year 2024. Looking forward, Creative Realities is poised to continue its growth trajectory, with a positive outlook towards expanding margins and enhancing shareholder returns.

