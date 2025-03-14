Creative Realities, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Creative Realities, Inc. reported Q4 2024 revenue of $11 million, down from $14.5 million, and a net loss of $2.8 million.

Creative Realities, Inc. has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, reporting a fourth-quarter revenue of $11 million, down from $14.5 million in the same period last year. The gross profit for the quarter decreased to $4.9 million compared to $7.5 million from the previous year. The company also experienced a drop in adjusted EBITDA, which was $0.5 million versus $2.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Notably, while hardware sales dropped, service revenue increased by 6% year-over-year. CEO Rick Mills highlighted a robust pipeline of opportunities and the recent introduction of the AdLogic CPM+ platform as pivotal for future growth. CRI reported a net loss of $2.8 million for the quarter, compared to a profit of $1.4 million in 2023, but expressed optimism for revenue growth in 2025, especially in the latter half of the fiscal year. The company's annual recurring revenue stood at approximately $16.8 million at year-end.

Potential Positives

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased to approximately $16.8 million, showing growth compared to $16.3 million at the end of the previous year.

The launch of the AdLogic CPM+ platform is positioned as a game-changer in the industry, expected to enhance targeted advertising and drive additional SaaS revenue.

Service revenue experienced a year-over-year growth of 6%, indicating a positive trend in the company's service offerings despite hardware revenue decline.

Potential Negatives

Fourth quarter revenue declined significantly to $11.0 million, down from $14.5 million in the same period last year, indicating a troubling trend in sales.

The company reported a net loss of $2.8 million in the fourth quarter, reversing from a net income of $1.4 million in the prior-year period, which raises concerns about financial stability.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased sharply to $0.5 million compared to $2.8 million in the year-ago quarter, highlighting decreased operational efficiency and profitability.

Full Release



LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,” “CRI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage, media and AdTech solutions, today announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.







Highlights:









Fourth quarter revenue of $11.0 million versus $14.5 million in the prior-year period



Gross profit of $4.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 versus $7.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023



Adjusted EBITDA* of $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 versus $2.8 million in the prior-year period



Annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) of approximately $16.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter versus $16.3 million at December 31, 2023







“As anticipated, our fourth quarter hardware revenue was down due to the deployment timing of certain projects, while service revenue grew 6% year-over-year. This marked the end of our best year ever and, with an active pipeline of opportunities ahead of us, we’re on track for fiscal 2025 being another period of record performance,” said Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to work towards resolving the contingent liabilities on our balance sheet – and are appreciative of the support shown by First Merchants Bank with regard to our credit facility – while looking to accelerate growth in the quarters to come. The recent launch of our AdLogic CPM+ platform is particularly exciting, as it offers an integrated, innovative solution that provides users the tools to deliver targeted, high-performing campaigns at significantly reduced costs, while also allowing CRI to benefit from advertising and additional SaaS revenue. We believe it’s a game-changer in the industry that can significantly enhance the in-store media experience. Going forward, we anticipate solid revenue growth, particularly in the second half, as new deployments come online. We remain focused on a strategy that leverages our unique capabilities to strengthen new business development initiatives, improve operating results, and drive shareholder value.”





*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation is provided in the tables of this press release.









2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Results









Sales were $11.0 million for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter as compared to $14.5 million in the same period in fiscal 2023. Hardware revenue was $3.9 million, versus $7.7 million in the prior-year period, while service revenue rose to $7.2 million from $6.8 million in fiscal 2023. Hardware sales were lower year-over-year primarily due to deployment timing.





Consolidated gross profit was $4.9 million for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter versus $7.5 million in the prior-year period, and consolidated gross margin was 44.2% versus 51.8% in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter. Gross margin on hardware revenue was 26.3% in fiscal 2024 as compared to 22.5% in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting product mix. Gross margin on service amounted to 53.9%, versus 85.2% in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, the latter of which was unusually high due to software subscription timing and service mix. The Company ended the 2024 fourth quarter with ARR of approximately $16.8 million.





Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter fell to $1.4 million, versus $1.6 million in the prior-year period, while general and administrative expenses rose to $4.2 million versus $3.9 in fiscal 2023.





The Company posted an operating loss of approximately $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to operating income of $2.0 million in fiscal 2023. CRI reported a net loss of $2.8 million, or $(0.27) per diluted share, in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 versus net income of $1.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.





Adjusted EBITDA (defined later in this release) was $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $2.8 million in the prior-year period.









Balance Sheet









As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash on hand of approximately $1.0 million, versus $2.9 million at December 31, 2023. The Company had outstanding debt of approximately $13.0 million as of December 31, 2024 versus $15.1 million at the start of the fiscal year. As of the end of the fourth quarter, the trailing twelve-month gross and net leverage ratios utilizing Adjusted EBTIDA were 2.59x and 2.39x, respectively, versus 2.97x and 2.40x at the beginning of 2024. Net debt is equal to the Company’s outstanding debt less cash on hand.







Conference Call Details







The Company will host a conference call to review the results of the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, and provide additional commentary about recent performance, Monday, March 17, at 9:00 am Eastern Time, which will include prepared remarks and materials from management, followed by a live Q&A. The call will be hosted by Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer, George Sautter, Chief Strategy Officer, and Ryan Mudd, Interim Chief Financial Officer.





Prior to the call, participants should register at



https://bit.ly/CREXearnings2024Q4



. Once registered, participants can use the weblink provided in the registration email to participate in the live webcast. An archived edition of theearnings conference callwill also be posted on the Company’s website later today and will remain available for one year.







Use of Non-GAAP Measures







Creative Realities, Inc. prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses information regarding “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA.” CRI defines “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. CRI defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation, fair value adjustments and both cash and non-cash non-recurring gains and charges. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of performance defined in accordance with GAAP. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used internally in planning and evaluating the Company’s operating performance. Accordingly, management believes that disclosure of these metrics offers investors, bankers and other stakeholders an additional view of the Company’s operations that, when coupled with the GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial results. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss) or to net cash used in operating activities as measures of operating results or liquidity. Our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, and the measures exclude financial information that some may consider important in evaluating the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of GAAP net income/(loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is included in the accompanying financial schedules. For further information, please refer to Creative Realities, Inc.’s filings available online at



www.sec.gov



, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







About Creative Realities, Inc.









Creative Realities



designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its Clarity™, ReflectView™, and iShowroom™ Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to retail, automotive, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day to day management of Retail Media Networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogic™ and AdLogic CPM+™ programmatic advertising platforms.







Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, product releases, future operations and capital resources. Words such as "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. They are based on the opinions, estimates and beliefs of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks are discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results and reserves, our ability to execute on our business plan, our ability to retain key personnel, our ability to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, our ability to realize the revenues included in our future guidance and backlog reports, our ability to satisfy our upcoming debt obligations and other liabilities, the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, potential litigation, supply chain shortages, and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services. Readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contacts







Media:





Christina Davies







cdavies@ideagrove.com







Investor Relations:





Chris Witty







cwitty@darrowir.com







646-438-9385







ir@cri.com









https://investors.cri.com/





















CREATIVE REALITIES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(in thousands, except per share amounts)





























December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















ASSETS



















































Current Assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





1,037













$





2,910













Accounts receivable, net













10,605

















12,468













Inventories, net













1,995

















2,567













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













859

















665













Total Current Assets













14,496

















18,610













Property and equipment, net













321

















499













Goodwill













26,453

















26,453













Other intangible assets, net













22,841

















24,062













Operating lease right-of-use assets













787

















1,041













Other non-current assets













312

















112













Total Assets









$





65,210













$





70,777























































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



















































Current Liabilities:









































Accounts payable









$





6,354













$





7,876













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













3,210

















3,761













Deferred revenues













1,137

















1,132













Customer deposits













2,181

















3,233













Current maturities of operating leases













466

















505













Short-term portion of related party term debt













-

















3,690













Short-term portion of contingent consideration, at fair value













12,815

















-













Total Current Liabilities













26,163

















20,197













Revolving credit facility













13,044

















-













Long-term related party term debt













-

















9,829













Long-term obligations under operating leases













342

















536













Long-term contingent consideration, at fair value













-

















11,208













Other non-current liabilities













201

















176













Total Liabilities













39,750

















41,946





















































Shareholders' Equity









































Common stock, $0.01 par value, 66,666 shares authorized; 10,447 and 10,409 shares issued and outstanding, respectively













104

















104













Additional paid in capital













82,210

















82,073













Accumulated deficit













(56,854





)













(53,346





)









Total Shareholders' Equity













25,460

















28,831













Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









$





65,210













$





70,777



































CREATIVE REALITIES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





(in thousands, except per share amounts)





























For the Three Months





Ended

















For the Year









Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Sales









































































Hardware









$





3,850













$





7,697













$





18,259













$





20,303













Services and other













7,162

















6,761

















32,595

















24,863













Total sales













11,012

















14,458

















50,854

















45,166













Cost of sales









































































Hardware













2,839

















5,966

















13,521

















15,280













Services and other













3,303

















999

















13,322

















7,703













Total cost of sales













6,142

















6,965

















26,843

















22,983













Gross profit













4,870

















7,493

















24,011

















22,183













Operating expenses:









































































Sales and marketing expenses













1,360

















1,581

















6,015

















5,247













General and administrative expenses













4,224

















3,936

















17,058

















15,590













Total operating expenses













5,584

















5,517

















23,073

















20,837













Operating (loss) income













(714





)













1,976

















938

















1346





















































































Other expenses (income):









































































Interest expense, including amortization of debt discount













296

















668

















1,775

















2,992













(Gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration













2,022

















(42





)













1,608

















1,419













Loss on debt extinguishment













-

















-

















1,059

















-













Other expense (income)













(74





)













(79





)













(102





)













(211





)









Total other expenses (income)













2,244

















547

















4,340

















4,200













Net (loss) income before income taxes













(2,958





)













1,429

















(3,402





)













(2,854





)









Benefit (provision) for income taxes













120

















(10





)













(106





)













(83





)









Net (loss) income









$





(2,838





)









$





1,419













$





(3,508





)









$





(2,937





)









Basic (loss) income per common share









$





(0.27





)









$





0.14













$





(0.34





)









$





(0.35





)









Diluted (loss) income per common share









$





(0.27





)









$





0.14













$





(0.34





)









$





(0.35





)









Weighted average shares outstanding - basic













10,447

















10,409

















10,440

















8,479













Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted













10,447

















10,409

















10,440

















8,479



































CREATIVE REALITIES, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(in thousands, except share per share amounts)





























For the Years Ended

























December 31,

























2024

















2023

















Operating Activities:



















































Net loss









$





(3,508





)









$





(2,937





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:









































Depreciation and amortization













4,078

















3,221













Amortization of debt discount













569

















1,443













Amortization of stock-based compensation













13

















563













Amortization of deferred financing costs













63

















-













Loss on extinguishment of debt













1,059

















-













Bad debt expense













13

















153













Provision for inventory reserves













(43





)













109













Loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration













1,608

















1,419













Deferred income taxes













61

















44













Changes to operating assets and liabilities:









































Accounts receivable













1,850

















(4,358





)









Inventories













615

















(409





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets













(194





)













952













Accounts payable













(1,388





)













4,486













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













(395





)













(47





)









Deferred revenue













5

















(91





)









Customer deposits













(1,052





)













755













Other, net













27

















(136





)









Net cash provided by operating activities













3,381

















5,167























































Investing activities



















































Purchases of property and equipment













(11





)













(306





)









Capitalization of labor for software development













(2,790





)













(3,721





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(2,801





)













(4,027





)



















































Financing activities



















































Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of offering expenses













-

















5,454













Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility













31,459

















-













Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility













(18,415





)













-













Payment of deferred financings costs













(306





)













-













Repayment of term debt













(15,147





)













(5,294





)









Principal payments on finance leases













(44





)













(23





)









Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities













(2,453





)













137















Increase (decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents















(1,873





)













1,277















Cash and Cash Equivalents, beginning of year















2,910

















1,633















Cash and Cash Equivalents, end of year











$





1,037













$





2,910























RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA









(in thousands, unaudited)







Creative Realities, Inc. prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses information regarding “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA.” CRI defines “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. CRI defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation, fair value adjustments and both cash and non-cash non-recurring gains and charges.





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other performance measure derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of CRI’s profitability or liquidity. CRI’s management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful financial metrics because they allow external users of CRI’s financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, to more effectively evaluate CRI’s operating performance, compare the results of its operations from period to period and against CRI’s peers without regard to CRI’s financing methods, hedging positions or capital structure and because it highlights trends in CRI’s business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP measures. CRI also presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because it believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important supplemental measures of its performance that are frequently used by others in evaluating companies in its industry. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA CRI presents may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.





The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from net loss, CRI’s most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.











































Quarters Ended

























Year Ended

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

















Quarters ended













2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024















GAAP net (loss) income









$





(3,508





)









$





(2,838





)









$





54













$





(615





)









$





(109





)









Interest expense:

























































































Amortization of debt discount













569

















-

















-

















209

















360













Other interest, net













1,206

















296

















303

















304

















303













Depreciation/amortization:

























































































Amortization of intangible assets













3,877

















1,128

















1,081

















878

















790













Amortization of employee share-based awards













13

















4

















3

















3

















3













Depreciation of property and equipment













201

















49

















51

















52

















49













Income tax expense (benefit)













106

















(120





)













192

















25

















9













EBITDA









$





2,464













$





(1,481





)









$





1,684













$





856













$





1,405













Adjustments

























































































Loss (Gain) on fair value of contingent consideration













1,608

















2,022

















598

















(408





)













(604





)









Loss on debt extinguishment













1,059

















-

















-

















1,059

















-













Other expense (income)













(102





)













(74





)













(11





)













18

















(35





)









Adjusted EBITDA









$





5,029













$





467













$





2,271













$





1,525













$





766











