Creative Realities, Inc. Reports Fiscal Q1 2025 Financial Results Highlighting Revenue Decline and Strategic Restaurant Partnership

Creative Realities, Inc. reports Q1 2025 revenue of $9.7 million, down from $12.3 million, with a net income of $3.4 million.

Creative Realities, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting revenue of $9.7 million, down from $12.3 million in the same period last year. Gross profit also decreased to $4.5 million from $5.8 million previously, with adjusted EBITDA at $0.5 million, down from $0.8 million. The company attributed the revenue decline to installation timing issues but highlighted a significant contract with a major restaurant chain to enhance its digital menu boards following a successful pilot. Despite the challenges, CEO Rick Mills expressed optimism for strong growth in the latter half of 2025, supported by new deployments and a focus on debt reduction following the settlement of a contingent liability. As of March 31, 2025, total debt decreased to approximately $23.2 million, with cash on hand around $1.1 million.

Potential Positives

Creative Realities reported a net income of $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, reversing the previous year's net loss of $0.1 million.

The company ended the first quarter with an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of approximately $17.3 million, showing growth from $16.8 million at the end of 2024.

After the quarter, Creative Realities secured a significant contract to transform the digital signage for an upscale restaurant chain with over 1,000 locations, indicating strong market demand.

Potential Negatives

First quarter revenue declined significantly to $9.7 million from $12.3 million in the same period last year, indicating challenges in generating sales growth.

Consolidated gross profit decreased to $4.5 million from $5.8 million year-over-year, reflecting a deteriorating profitability situation for the company.

The company reported an operating loss of $0.7 million, worsening from a loss of $0.1 million in the prior year, suggesting ongoing operational challenges.

FAQ

What are the latest financial results for Creative Realities, Inc.?

For Q1 2025, Creative Realities reported revenue of $9.7 million, down from $12.3 million in Q1 2024.

What is the company’s gross profit for the first quarter of 2025?

The gross profit for Q1 2025 was approximately $4.5 million, compared to $5.8 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Can you explain the Adjusted EBITDA for Creative Realities in Q1 2025?

The Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $0.5 million, a decrease from $0.8 million in the prior year's first quarter.

What significant contract was announced by Creative Realities after Q1 2025?

Creative Realities was selected by a well-known restaurant chain to transform its indoor and outdoor menu boards across the U.S.

How is Creative Realities planning for growth in the second half of 2025?

The company expects strong growth driven by new customer deployments and improvements in their operational strategies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,” “CRI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage, media and AdTech solutions, today announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Highlights:









First quarter revenue of $9.7 million versus $12.3 million in the prior-year period



Gross profit of $4.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 versus $5.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024



Adjusted EBITDA* of $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 versus $0.8 million in the prior-year period



Annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) of approximately $17.3 million at the end of the first quarter versus $16.8 million at December 31, 2024



After the end of the quarter, the Company announced it had been selected by a well-known, upscale restaurant chain – with over 1,000 locations across more than 25 states – to lead the transformation of its indoor and outdoor menu boards











“First quarter revenue continued to be impacted by near-term issues related to installation timing but, after the period, we announced a big win with a very well-known restaurant chain whereby we’ll be transforming hundreds of locations across the U.S. – including deployment of indoor and outdoor menu boards – upon completion of a successful pilot program in the third quarter,” said Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer. “We’re delivering a unique, turnkey solution, including consulting and content strategy, hardware, and ongoing support services, powered by our proprietary CMS platform – Clarity™. Contracts such as this underscore our growing leadership position in the market and, combined with other installations scheduled for the coming quarters, we remain on track for our best year ever. We continue to believe the second half of 2025 will show strong growth and momentum and, in conjunction with our prior settlement of the contingent consideration liability, we will once again focus on using cash flow to reduce debt and maintain an optimal capital structure in support of growth. Overall, we are in great shape for the remainder of this year and beyond.”







*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation is provided in the tables of this press release.











2025 First Quarter Financial Results









Sales were $9.7 million for the fiscal 2025 first quarter as compared to $12.3 million in the same period in fiscal 2024. Hardware revenue was $3.4 million, versus $4.1 million in the prior-year period, while service revenue fell to $6.3 million from $8.1 million in fiscal 2024. Both hardware and service sales were lower year-over-year due to deployment timing.





Consolidated gross profit was $4.5 million for the fiscal 2025 first quarter versus $5.8 million in the prior-year period, and consolidated gross margin was 45.7% versus 46.9% in the fiscal 2024 first quarter. Gross margin on hardware revenue was 32.1% in fiscal 2025 as compared to 22.9% in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting product mix. Gross margin on services amounted to 53.0%, versus 59.1% in the fiscal 2024 first quarter, due to a reduction in SaaS subscription services and the Company’s prior exit from media sales effective October 1, 2024. The Company ended the 2025 first quarter with ARR of approximately $17.3 million.





Sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter fell to $1.2 million, versus $1.5 million in the prior-year period, while general and administrative expenses declined to $3.9 million versus $4.4 million in fiscal 2024.





The Company posted an operating loss of approximately $0.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $0.1 million in fiscal 2024. Including a pre-tax gain of $4.8 million on the settlement of the Company’s contingent consideration liability, CRI reported net income of $3.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, versus a net loss of $0.1 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the prior-year period.





Adjusted EBITDA (defined later in this release) was $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $0.8 million in the prior-year period.









Balance Sheet









As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash on hand of approximately $1.1 million, compared to $1.0 million at December 31, 2024. The Company’s total debt, inclusive of the previously recorded contingent consideration liability settled during the first quarter of 2025 and the $4 million promissory note issued in the settlement, was approximately $23.2 million as of March 31, 2025 as compared to $25.8 million at the start of the fiscal year. The decrease during the quarter was the result of a $5.8 million reduction in the contingent liability through the settlement, offset by $3.2 million increase in short-term working capital needs as the Company mobilizes for new and anticipated customer deployments later in the calendar year.





As of the end of the first quarter, the trailing twelve-month gross and net leverage ratios utilizing Adjusted EBTIDA were 4.91x and 4.67x, respectively, versus 2.59x and 2.39x at the beginning of 2025. Net debt is equal to the Company’s outstanding debt less cash on hand.







Conference Call Details







The Company will host a conference call to review the results of the first quarter of 2025, and provide additional commentary about recent performance, on May 14, at 9:00 am Eastern Time, which will include prepared remarks and materials from management, followed by a live Q&A. The call will be hosted by Rick Mills, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, George Sautter, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Corporate Development, and Ryan Mudd, Interim Chief Financial Officer.





Prior to the call, participants should register at



https://bit.ly/CREXearnings2025Q1



. Once registered, participants can use the weblink provided in the registration email to participate in the live webcast. An archived edition of theearnings conference callwill also be posted on the Company’s website later today and will remain available for one year.







Use of Non-GAAP Measures







Creative Realities, Inc. prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses information regarding “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA.” CRI defines “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. CRI defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation, fair value adjustments and both cash and non-cash non-recurring gains and charges. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of performance defined in accordance with GAAP. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used internally in planning and evaluating the Company’s operating performance. Accordingly, management believes that disclosure of these metrics offers investors, bankers and other stakeholders an additional view of the Company’s operations that, when coupled with the GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial results. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss) or to net cash used in operating activities as measures of operating results or liquidity. Our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, and the measures exclude financial information that some may consider important in evaluating the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of GAAP net income/(loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is included in the accompanying financial schedules. For further information, please refer to Creative Realities, Inc.’s filings available online at



www.sec.gov



, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







About Creative Realities, Inc.









Creative Realities



designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its Clarity™, ReflectView™, and iShowroom™ Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to retail, automotive, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day to day management of Retail Media Networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogic™ and AdLogic CPM+™ programmatic advertising platforms.







Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, product releases, future operations and capital resources. Words such as "estimates," "projects," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. They are based on the opinions, estimates and beliefs of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks are discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results and reserves, our ability to execute on our business plan, our ability to retain key personnel, our ability to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, our ability to realize the revenues included in our future guidance and backlog reports, our ability to satisfy our upcoming debt obligations and other liabilities, the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, potential litigation, supply chain shortages, and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services. Readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contacts







Media:





Christina Davies







cdavies@ideagrove.com







Investor Relations:





Chris Witty







cwitty@darrowir.com







646-438-9385







ir@cri.com









https://investors.cri.com/





















CREATIVE REALITIES, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands, except per share amounts)





























March 31,

















December 31,

























2025

















2024























(unaudited)































ASSETS











































Current Assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





1,149













$





1,037













Accounts receivable, net













12,983

















10,605













Inventories, net













1,788

















1,995













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













959

















859













Total Current Assets









$





16,879













$





14,496













Property and equipment, net













335

















321













Goodwill













26,453

















26,453













Other intangible assets, net













22,309

















22,841













Operating lease right-of-use assets













682

















787













Other non-current assets













333

















312













Total Assets









$





66,991













$





65,210























































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY











































Current Liabilities:









































Accounts payable









$





4,658













$





6,354













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













2,767

















3,210













Deferred revenues













3,479

















1,137













Customer deposits













2,051

















2,181













Current maturities of operating leases













404

















466













Short-term debt













387

















-













Short-term contingent consideration, at fair value













-

















12,815













Total Current Liabilities













13,746

















26,163













Revolving credit facility













19,238

















13,044













Long-term debt













3,613

















-













Long-term obligations under operating leases













295

















342













Other non-current liabilities













229

















201













Total Liabilities













37,121

















39,750





















































Shareholders’ Equity









































Common stock, $0.01 par value, 66,666 shares authorized; 10,447 and 10,447 shares issued and outstanding, respectively













104

















104













Additional paid-in capital













83,252

















82,210













Accumulated deficit













(53,486





)













(56,854





)









Total Shareholders’ Equity













29,870

















25,460













Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity









$





66,991













$





65,210



























CREATIVE REALITIES, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(in thousands, except per share amounts)





























For the Three Months Ended

























March 31,

























2025

















2024















Sales









































Hardware









$





3,394













$





4,144













Services and other













6,340

















8,141













Total sales













9,734

















12,285













Cost of sales









































Hardware













2,304

















3,193













Services and other













2,977

















3,328













Total cost of sales













5,281

















6,521













Gross profit













4,453

















5,764













Operating expenses:









































Sales and marketing expenses













1,247

















1,465













General and administrative expenses













3,928

















4,375













Total operating expenses













5,175

















5,840













Operating loss













(722





)













(76





)

















































Other expenses (income):









































Interest expense, including amortization of debt discount













321

















663













Gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration













-

















(604





)









Gain on settlement of contingent consideration













(4,775





)













-













Other expense (income)













265

















(35





)









Total other expenses (income)













(4,189





)













24













Net income (loss) before income taxes













3,467

















(100





)









Provision for income taxes













(99





)













(9





)









Net income (loss)









$





3,368













$





(109





)









Basic earning (loss) per common share









$





0.32













$





(0.01





)









Diluted earning (loss) per common share









$





0.32













$





(0.01





)









Weighted average shares outstanding - basic













10,447

















10,421













Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted













10,447

















10,421



























CREATIVE REALITIES, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(in thousands, except share per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended

























March 31,

























2025

















2024

















Operating Activities:











































Net income (loss)









$





3,368













$





(109





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities









































Depreciation and amortization













1,187

















839













Amortization of debt discount













-

















360













Amortization of stock-based compensation













2

















3













Amortization of deferred financing costs













26

















-













Provision for inventory reserves













18

















-













Gain on settlement of contingent consideration













(4,775





)













-













Gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration













-

















(604





)









Deferred income taxes













39

















4













Changes to operating assets and liabilities:









































Accounts receivable













(2,378





)













2,952













Inventories













189

















(498





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets













(100





)













(172





)









Accounts payable













(1,744





)













(2,976





)









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













(431





)













317













Deferred revenue













2,342

















645













Customer deposits













(130





)













1,178













Other, net













(62





)













(1





)









Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities













(2,449





)













1,938















Investing activities











































Purchases of property and equipment













(8





)













(6





)









Capitalization of labor for software development













(613





)













(824





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(621





)













(830





)











Financing activities











































Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility













12,111

















-













Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility













(5,917





)













-













Settlement of contingent consideration













(3,000





)













-













Repayment of term debt













-

















(1,109





)









Principal payments on finance leases













(12





)













(10





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities













3,182

















(1,119





)











Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents















112

















(11





)











Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period















1,037

















2,910















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period











$





1,149













$





2,899



















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA









(in thousands, unaudited)







A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that purports to measure historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows, but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so excluded or included in the most comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measure. Earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) and adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are non-GAAP financial performance measures we believe offer a useful view of the overall operations of our business. These non-GAAP financial performance measures, which may not be comparable to, and may be defined differently than, similarly titled measures used or reported by other companies, should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures and should be read together with financial information presented on a GAAP basis.





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP. We use non-GAAP financial performance measures to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business. We believe these non-GAAP financial performance measures are helpful in identifying trends in our day-to-day performance because the items excluded have little or no significance on our day-to-day operations. These measures provide an assessment of core expenses and afford management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals as well as achieve optimal financial performance. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information useful for investors, shareholders and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis.





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude certain expenses that we believe may not be indicative of our business operating results. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net (loss) income as an indicator of performance or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as an indicator of cash flows, in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation, fair value adjustments and both cash and non-cash non-recurring gains and charges. We strongly urge you to review the following reconciliation of net (loss) income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, along with our condensed consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We also strongly urge you not to rely on any single financial performance measure to evaluate our business.





The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from net loss, CRI’s most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.



















Quarters Ended

























March 31

















December 31

















September 30

















June 30

















March 31

















Quarters ended













2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024















GAAP net (loss) income









$





3,368













$





(2,838





)









$





54













$





(615





)









$





(109





)









Interest expense:

























































































Amortization of debt discount













-

















-

















-

















209

















360













Other interest, net













321

















296

















303

















304

















303













Depreciation/amortization:

























































































Amortization of intangible assets













1,136

















1,128

















1,081

















878

















790













Amortization of employee share-based awards













2

















4

















3

















3

















3













Depreciation of property & equipment













51

















49

















51

















52

















49













Income tax (benefit) expense













99

















(120





)













192

















25

















9













EBITDA









$





4,977













$





(1,481





)









$





1,684













$





856













$





1,405













Adjustments

























































































Loss (Gain) on fair value of contingent consideration













-

















2,022

















598

















(408





)













(604





)









Gain on settlement of contingent consideration













(4,775





)













-

















-

















-

















-













Loss on debt extinguishment













-

















-

















-

















1,059

















-













Other (income) expense













265

















(74





)













(11





)













18

















(35





)









Adjusted EBITDA









$





467













$





467













$





2,271













$





1,525













$





766











