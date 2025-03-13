Creative Realities, Inc. to Announce 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Creative Realities will announce financial results on March 14, 2025, with a conference call scheduled for March 17.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX), a provider of digital signage and media solutions, announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, after market close on March 14, 2025. A conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for March 17, 2025, at 9:00 am ET, where management will present prepared remarks followed by a Q&A session. Interested participants must register online to join the call, and an archived version will be available on the company's website afterward. Creative Realities utilizes platforms such as Clarity™, ReflectView™, and iShowroom™ for enterprise-level digital signage solutions, assisting various sectors in improving business outcomes through place-based digital media. The release also includes cautionary forward-looking statements about the company’s operations and future performance, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The scheduled release of financial results and a conference call demonstrates transparency and accountability to investors and stakeholders.

The inclusion of diverse vertical markets for its digital signage solutions indicates potential for growth and expansion in various industries.

The focus on recurring SaaS and support services highlights a stable revenue model and ongoing client engagement.

Potential Negatives

The company has significant risks related to its ability to execute on its business plan, retain key personnel, and satisfy upcoming debt obligations, indicating potential instability.

The cautionary note on forward-looking statements suggests uncertainty regarding future performance, which may concern investors.

The reference to the company's ability to continue as a going concern raises red flags about its financial health, which could impact investor confidence.

FAQ

When will Creative Realities release its financial results?

Creative Realities will release its financial results on March 14, 2025, after market close.

What time is theearnings conference call

The conference call is scheduled for March 17, 2025, at 9:00 am Eastern Time.

Who will host theearnings conference call

The call will be hosted by Rick Mills, George Sautter, and Ryan Mudd.

How can participants join the liveearnings call

Participants can register at https://bit.ly/CREXearnings2024Q4 before joining the live webcast.

Will theearnings callbe archived for later access?

Yes, an archived edition will be available on the company's website the same day and for one year.

$CREX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $CREX stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Creative Realities, Inc.



("Creative Realities," "CRI," or the "Company") (NASDAQ:



CREX



), a leading provider of digital signage and media solutions, announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 after the market closes on Friday, March 14, 2025. A conference call to review the results is scheduled for Monday, March 17, 2025, at 9:00 am Eastern Time, which will include prepared remarks and materials from management followed by a live Q&A. The call will be hosted by Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer, George Sautter, Chief Strategy Officer, and Ryan Mudd, Interim Chief Financial Officer.





Prior to the call, participants should register at



https://bit.ly/CREXearnings2024Q4



. Once registered, participants can use the weblink provided in the registration email to participate in the live webcast. An archived edition of theearnings conference callwill also be posted on our website later that same day and will remain available for one year.







About Creative Realities, Inc.









Creative Realities



designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its Clarity™, ReflectView™, and iShowroom™ Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to retail, automotive, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day to day management of Retail Media Networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogic™ and AdLogic CPM+™ programmatic advertising platforms.







Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, product releases, future operations and capital resources. Words such as "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. They are based on the opinions, estimates and beliefs of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks are discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results and reserves, our ability to execute on our business plan, our ability to retain key personnel, our ability to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, our ability to realize the revenues included in our future guidance and backlog reports, our ability to satisfy our upcoming debt obligations and other liabilities, the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, potential litigation, supply chain shortages, and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services. Readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contacts







Media:





Christina Davies







cdavies@ideagrove.com







Investor Relations:





Chris Witty, Darrow Associates





646-438-9385







cwitty@darrowir.com









ir@cri.com









https://investors.cri.com





