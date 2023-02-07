Creative Realities Holder Pegasus Capital Lobs Opportunistic Cash Takeover Offer Worth 83 Cents Per Share

Shares of digital marketing technology firm Creative Realities (CREX) are set to charge higher on Monday after shareholder Pegasus Capital Advisors delivered a letter to the board outlining a proposal to acquire the company in an all cash transaction. CREX shares traded 9.35% higher in after hours trading on Monday.

The news comes as a spark of optimism with CREX shares trading -54% lower over the past year and -90% below levels seen 5 years ago.

The Fintel platform highlighted a Schedule 13D filing from Pegasus Capital, which owns the “Slipstream Communications” entity that has provided the largest sources of funding to the company over the last decade.

Pegasus has proposed to acquire all outstanding shares in the company for 83 cents per share, representing a 15% premium to Monday’s closing price and a ~28% premium to the 30 day VWAP.

Pegasus’ stated in the letter that their main objective is to be the partner of choice and believes the group's long lasting relationship with the company speaks to their loyalty and long-term commitment to Creative Realities.

The private equity fund manager currently owns 39.13% of Creative Realities float on issue as well as $19.2 million of the group's outstanding debt.

Pegasus notes that the transaction if successful will recapitalize CREX’s balance sheet resulting in a debt-free enterprise post transaction that will improve the company’s ability to finance future growth.

If the transaction cannot be completed, Pegasus stated the intention to remain as shareholders of the company.

Slipstream was last engaged by Creative Realities back in early November when an additional term loan was provided with the value of $2 million. The proceeds were used to fund an unplanned extraordinary growth opportunity in connection with its automotive and vehicle dealership software platform.

During Creative’s most recent financial update for Q3 in November, the company reported sales growth of 135% over the year to $11.2 million.

More importantly, CREX told investors that its annual recurring revenue run rate exceeded $14.5 million and was on track to achieve 25% growth for the full year.

The group generated positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.25 million, growing from $0.93 million in the prior quarter.

Net losses widened over the year to -$0.55 million from -$0.34 million in 2021. Management explained that the loss was a result of $0.4 million of contingent liabilities and $0.8 million relating to interest expenses.

Creative Realities will next update investors when releasing fourth quarter and full year results at the end of March.

Management has guided the market to expect full year revenue of more than $43 million for the full year. CREX also told investors that it expects to generate $54 million in sales for 2023 which will represent growth of 25.5% over the year.

The chart below shows consensus forward forecasts for CREX by analysts for the next 3 years.

Fintel’s consensus price target of $2.17 suggests the stock could have 208% additional upside in 2023.

Fintel’s analysis on institutional ownership highlighted that Creative Realities has experienced above average levels of fund buying activity. This has been described by a bullish Fund Sentiment score of 77.35 which ranks CREX in the top 8% out of 36,529 global securities with the highest levels of growing institutional ownership.

CREX currently has a total of 33 institutions on the register tha collectively own a total of 2.3 million shares. The largest shareholders of the float include: ARGI Investment Services, Sargent Investment Group, Vanguard Group Inc, Renaissance Technologies, Geode Capital Management, Fidelity, Psagot Value Holdings, and Bard Associates Inc.

The chart below provided from the platform illustrates the growth of institutional share ownership over time in the stock.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.