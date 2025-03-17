CREATIVE REALITIES Earnings Preview: Recent $CREX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CREATIVE REALITIES ($CREX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $10,565,160 and earnings of -$0.11 per share.
CREATIVE REALITIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of CREATIVE REALITIES stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC removed 140,450 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $344,102
- PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 90,000 shares (+180.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $220,500
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 67,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,355
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 29,695 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,752
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 26,601 shares (+45.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,172
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 17,238 shares (+54.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,233
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 15,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,995
