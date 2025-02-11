Creative Medical Technology's CELZ-201 Shows 80% Efficacy In Type 2 Diabetes Trial

(RTTNews) - Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Tuesday announced significant one-year follow-up results from its AlloStem or CELZ-201 Type 2 Diabetes pilot study.

The study demonstrated that CELZ-201, a proprietary allogeneic cell line, achieved an 80 percent overall efficacy rate in reducing insulin dependency and stabilizing hemoglobin A1c levels in late-stage Type 2 Diabetes patients, with no serious adverse effects observed.

The trial, which included 20 patients, validated the safety and effectiveness of CELZ-201 and mirrored the infusion procedure used in the company's FDA-cleared Type 1 Diabetes clinical trial.

The promising results represent a potential breakthrough in diabetes care, especially for patients who may not benefit from autologous therapies.

Creative Medical Technology is now preparing to advance the development of CELZ-201 for late-stage Type 2 Diabetes treatment and is also exploring other therapeutic applications for this innovative cell-based therapy.

With the success of this study, the company is poised to expand its portfolio of regenerative therapies, which includes additional treatments for early-stage Type 1 Diabetes and brittle Type 1 Diabetes, positioning Creative Medical Technology to transform patient care in endocrinology.

Currently, CELZ is trading at $3.87 down by 2.86%.

