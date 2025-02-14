Creative Medical Technology Reports Mid-Term Data Showing Reduced Opioid Use With StemSpine

(RTTNews) - Creative Medical Technology Holdings (CELZ) has announced positive mid-term follow-up data from its StemSpine pilot study using AlloStem cells to treat chronic lower back pain.

The study showed a significant reduction in opioid use, with over 90 percent of patients reporting no opioid use for pain management three years after the procedure.

The data also highlighted a substantial 80 percent reduction in pain scores and a greater than 60 percent improvement in Oswestry Disability Index scores.

The procedure demonstrated a favorable safety profile, with only one patient requiring reintervention and no serious adverse events.

StemSpine is a non-surgical, ultrasound-guided treatment utilizing AlloStem, an allogenic (donor-derived) cell therapy. The results suggest that the procedure helps promote tissue repair, remodeling, and vascularization in the affected areas of the back.

Timothy Warbington, CEO of Creative Medical Technology, emphasized the importance of these findings in addressing the opioid dependency crisis among chronic lower back pain sufferers.

These promising results are expected to enhance enrollment in the company's ongoing ADAPT clinical trial for chronic lower back pain treatment.

The StemSpine procedure is a major advancement in regenerative medicine, offering a non-surgical, alternative approach to treating chronic back pain without relying on opioids.

Currently, CELZ is trading at $4.90, up by 6.75 percent on the Nasdaq.

