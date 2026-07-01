BioTech
CELZ

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Secures $4.5 Million Through Warrant Exercises

July 01, 2026 — 04:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) rose as much as 78% during yesterday's trading session after the company announced agreements for the exercise of the existing warrants, generating approximately $4.5 million in gross proceeds.

Transaction Terms

The financing includes the immediate exercise of outstanding warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,790,340 shares of common stock originally issued in October 2025, at a reduced exercise price of $1.60 per share. In addition, investors agreed to purchase 5,580,680 shares of common stock, at an exercise price of $1.60 per share.

In return, the investors received new warrants with a five-year term, immediately exercisable upon issuance. H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as exclusive placement agent for the transaction.

The transaction is expected to close on June 30, 2026, subject to customary conditions.

Use of Proceeds

The company stated that net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, supporting the advancement of its regenerative medicine and immunotherapy pipeline.

CELZ has traded between $0.79 and $6.25 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $1.45, up 78.97%. During the overnight trading session, the stock is trading at $1.33, down 8.28%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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