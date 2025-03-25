Is Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1011 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELZ's full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CELZ has moved about 14.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 5%. This shows that Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is 89BIO (ETNB). The stock is up 17% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, 89BIO's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 38%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 509 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6% so far this year, so CELZ is performing better in this area. 89BIO is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. and 89BIO as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

89BIO (ETNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.