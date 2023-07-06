Creative Medical Technology Holdings (CELZ) Price Target Increased by 328.57% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for Creative Medical Technology Holdings (OTC:CELZ) has been revised to 30.60 / share. This is an increase of 328.57% from the prior estimate of 7.14 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 598.63% from the latest reported closing price of 4.38 / share.

Geode Capital Management holds 124K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 72.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELZ by 378.94% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 115K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 78.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELZ by 534.63% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 61K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 52K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 6.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELZ by 16.15% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 28K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 37.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELZ by 40.11% over the last quarter.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Background Information

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company committed to improving patient lives in the areas of Immunology, Urology, Neurology and Orthopedics. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is focused on regenerative medical solutions for unmet Immunological, Urological, Neurological and Orthopedic needs. The company has developed an extensive intellectual property portfolio utilizing stem cells and interrelated technologies for the treatment of multiple indications and commercialized complete patented and trademarked protocols for erectile dysfunction under the CaverStem® brand and the FemCelz® brand for the treatment of female sexual dysfunction. Its StemSpine® technology has undergone a pilot study and is prepared for commercialization of it’s autologous (patients own stem cells) program with the vision of progressing it’s patented allogenic (donor cells) program through FDA clinical trial. CELZ is also breaking new ground with its ImmCelz® technology for the treatment of multiple indications. Its team consists of leading physicians and scientists specializing in regenerative medicine. Its "science-first" approach to procedures ensures that all of its technology is proven to be both safe and effective.

