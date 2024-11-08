Creative Medical Technology files to sell 837,104 shares of common for holders

16:08 EST Creative Medical Technology (CELZ) files to sell 837,104 shares of common for holders
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CELZ:
- Creative Medical to sell 418,552 shares at $4.42 in registered direct offering
- Creative Medical Technology files $50M mixed securities shelf
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.