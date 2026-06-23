Creative Medical Technology Expands ADAPT Trial After New FDA Clearance

(RTTNews) - Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) has received new FDA clearance to expand its ADAPT clinical trial evaluating Olastrocel (CELZ-201) for chronic lower back pain, marking another step forward as the company moves toward Phase 3 planning for the regenerative therapy.

Chronic lower back pain linked to degenerative disc disease remains one of the most common causes of disability, and many patients continue to rely on opioid medications for relief. Under the amended protocol, the company will enroll an additional 15 patients who are taking less than 90 mg of morphine equivalents per day to further assess safety and efficacy in individuals with ongoing opioid use.

The new cohort is already more than 85% enrolled and incorporates the company's AI-enabled pain-medication monitoring system, which captures real-time patient-reported outcomes and analgesic-use patterns.

This expansion follows the earlier completion of enrolment in the original ADAPT population and positive interim 180-day data showing statistically significant improvements in pain and functional disability, along with a favorable safety profile. An independent Data Safety Monitoring Board also reported no significant adverse events and recommended continued advancement of the program.

CEO Timothy Warbington said the FDA's clearance represents "another important step" in the maturation of Olastrocel, noting that the company is now preparing for Phase 3 discussions focused on a broader chronic lower back pain indication. He emphasized the company's strategy of disciplined execution and the use of its AI-driven monitoring platform to build a strong real-world data package.

Creative Medical aims to position Olastrocel as a scalable, allogeneic regenerative therapy in a market still dominated by opioids, injections, and invasive surgical procedures.

CELZ has traded between $1.50 and $6.25 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $1.93, down 13.45%.

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