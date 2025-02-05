News & Insights

BioTech
CELZ

Creative Medical Expands AI Collaboration With Greenstone To Advance IPSCelz Platform

February 05, 2025 — 12:55 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has expanded its partnership with Greenstone Biosciences Inc. to enhance the development of its human-induced pluripotent stem cell or iPSC platform for diabetes treatment.

This collaboration will integrate Artificial Intelligence or AI into the development of Creative Medical's proprietary hypoimmune iPSC technology, including iPSC-derived pancreatic islet cells.

The goal is to optimize insulin secretion and refine therapeutic potential, with the added benefit of multi-gene editing to improve cell survival and differentiation.

By overcoming the challenges of immunosuppression in stem cell therapies, this partnership aims to deliver safer, more effective treatments for diabetes and other chronic conditions.

The collaboration is expected to significantly reduce R&D time by 50 percent and generate substantial cost savings, further advancing Creative Medical's commitment to regenerative medicine.

Currently, CELZ is trading at $3.90 up by 3.64%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CELZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.