Creative Medical Expands AI Collaboration With Greenstone To Advance IPSCelz Platform

(RTTNews) - Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has expanded its partnership with Greenstone Biosciences Inc. to enhance the development of its human-induced pluripotent stem cell or iPSC platform for diabetes treatment.

This collaboration will integrate Artificial Intelligence or AI into the development of Creative Medical's proprietary hypoimmune iPSC technology, including iPSC-derived pancreatic islet cells.

The goal is to optimize insulin secretion and refine therapeutic potential, with the added benefit of multi-gene editing to improve cell survival and differentiation.

By overcoming the challenges of immunosuppression in stem cell therapies, this partnership aims to deliver safer, more effective treatments for diabetes and other chronic conditions.

The collaboration is expected to significantly reduce R&D time by 50 percent and generate substantial cost savings, further advancing Creative Medical's commitment to regenerative medicine.

Currently, CELZ is trading at $3.90 up by 3.64%

