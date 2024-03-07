Creative Medical (CELZ) Up on Orphan Drug Tag for CELZ-101

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. CELZ announced that the FDA has granted an Orphan Drug designation to its cell-based immunotherapy, CELZ-101, also known as ImmCelz.

CELZ-101 is being developed for the prevention of allograft rejection in patients undergoing pancreatic islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes is marked by extreme fluctuations in blood glucose levels.

The perquisites that come from Orphan Drug designation include assistance in the drug development process, tax credits for clinical costs, exemptions from certain FDA fees and some years of post-approval marketing exclusivity.

Shares of the company were up 17% on Mar 6 following the announcement of the news. However, the stock has plunged 20.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 3.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Per the company, CELZ-101 is an innovative therapy that works by using the patient's own regulatory T cells (Tregs) to combat autoimmune and alloimmune responses, which can kill insulin-producing cells.

The main objective of creating such cell-based immunotherapy is to leverage the human body's natural regenerative capabilities to create lasting health solutions.

Creative Medical Technology uses stem cell treatments for multiple indications in immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology and orthopedics.

The company remains focused on advancing CELZ-101 for all necessary regulatory pathways with the aim of treating patients in need of islet transplantation.

