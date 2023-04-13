Creative Medical (CELZ) Up 86% on Upbeat Diabetes Study Data

Shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. CELZ skyrocketed more than 80% on Apr 12 after it announced positive data from a study on CELZ-001, a cell-based therapy for treating late-stage type II diabetes (“T2D”).

One-year follow-up data from a study showed that treatment with CELZ-001 led to an overall efficacy of 93% in treated patients, demonstrating at least a 50% reduction in insulin requirement among the study participants. The study participants did not report any serious adverse effects.

Per management, CELZ-001 utilizes the same infusion procedure as CELZ-201, another of the company’s pipeline candidates, which is being evaluated in an ongoing phase I/IIa study for early-stage type I diabetes (“T1D”).

In the year so far, shares of Creative Medical Technology have surged 129.6% against the industry’s 5.0% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Creative Medical Technology uses stem cell treatments for multiple indications in immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology and orthopedics. Currently, CELZ is marketing three patented procedures — CaverStem, FemCelz and StemSpine.

StemSpine treatment is an autologous procedure utilizing a patient’s stem cells to treat lower back pain. In February, Creative Medical Technology announced three-year follow-up data from a pilot study. The data showed that treatment with the StemSpine procedure led to an efficacy rate of 87% in treated patients with no safety concerns.

Like StemSpine, both CaverStem and FemCelz are also autologous stem cell procedures. While CaverStem is being utilized to treat erectile dysfunction, FemCelz treats female sexual dysfunction.

