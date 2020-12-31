Markets
Creative Medical Announces Patent Filing On ImmCelz Regenerative Immunotherapy

(RTTNews) - Creative Medical Technology Holdings announced patent filing based on preclinical data in model of heart attack using immcelz regenerative immunotherapy.

The ImmCelz product involves extraction of patient immune cells, "training" the immune cells to exhibit regenerative properties by incubation with regenerative cells outside of the body, followed by re-infusion of the patient's own cells.

"The role of the immune system in numerous aspects of regenerative medicine can not be overstated," said Amit Patel, Board Member of the Company and co-inventor of the patent.

