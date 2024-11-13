Creative Medical advances FDA cleared ADAPT trial with independent review

Creative Medical Technology (CELZ) announces the successful completion of an independent interim safety review by the Data Safety Monitoring Board, DSMB, for its ADAPT clinical trial. The trial evaluated CELZ-201, a novel therapeutic perinatal tissue derived cell product, designed to treat chronic lower back pain associated with degenerative disc disease. The DSMB reviewed safety data from the first five dosed patients concluding that the trial may proceed as planned, underscoring the safety profile of CELZ-201 and supporting the advancement of this innovative therapy. This positive review follows the completion of a rigorous 30-day dose-limiting toxicity, DLT, assessment per patient, an important milestone as CELZ-201 moves closer to potentially transformative therapeutic outcomes for patients.

