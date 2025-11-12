Markets
CMCT

Creative Media & Community Trust Shares Soar 66% On Sale Of Lending Division

November 12, 2025 — 12:24 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (CMCT) surged 66.13% to $7.97, up $3.17, after announcing a definitive agreement to sell its lending division to PG FR Holding, LLC, an affiliate of the Atlanta-based Peachtree Group, for approximately $44 million, net of debt.

CMCT expects to receive approximately $31 million in net cash proceeds after paying related debt and transaction expenses. The sale aligns with CMCT's strategic priorities to grow its multifamily and creative office portfolio, strengthen its balance sheet, and enhance liquidity.

As part of the deal, Executive Vice President & CFO Barry Berlin will resign, and Brandon Hill will assume the roles of Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

On the day of the announcement, CMCT experienced unusually heavy trading volume as investors reacted to the news. The stock's 52-week range is $2.65 - $7.97.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CMCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.