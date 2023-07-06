Creative Media & Community Trust (CMCT) Price Target Increased by 9.62% to 9.69

The average one-year price target for Creative Media & Community Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) has been revised to 9.69 / share. This is an increase of 9.62% from the prior estimate of 8.84 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 106.17% from the latest reported closing price of 4.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Creative Media & Community Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCT is 0.08%, a decrease of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.99% to 7,961K shares. The put/call ratio of CMCT is 1.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 1,123K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 862K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,128K shares, representing a decrease of 30.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCT by 58,948.29% over the last quarter.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina holds 781K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 559K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCT by 24.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 478K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Creative Media & Community Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities (www.cimcommercial.com).

