Creative Media & Community Trust (CMCT) Price Target Increased by 900.00% to 408.00

The average one-year price target for Creative Media & Community Trust (NasdaqCM:CMCT) has been revised to $408.00 / share. This is an increase of 900.00% from the prior estimate of $40.80 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $404.00 to a high of $420.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7,656.65% from the latest reported closing price of $5.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Creative Media & Community Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCT is 0.00%, an increase of 58.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 262.14% to 106K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 19K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 16.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCT by 31.27% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 16K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company.

Virtu Financial holds 15K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company.

Kestra Advisory Services holds 14K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors holds 12K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.