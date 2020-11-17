Creating Value through Teamwork with Jon Paul Epanchin

As the corporate governance environment continues to evolve, Nasdaq Governance Solutions is committed to evolving with it. In 2019, Nasdaq acquired the Center for Board Excellence, expanding its suite of solutions and providing organizations with more tools to help them drive governance excellence.

From Seattle to New York, meet a few of the bright minds on the Nasdaq Board Engagement team. These individuals play an integral role in helping boards and leadership teams simplify governance and compliance processes, identify growth opportunities, and turn feedback into strategic action. With years of insight and expertise, they have become an invaluable part of the Nasdaq family.

We hear from Jon Paul Epanchin, Project Manager & Senior Specialist at Nasdaq, who speaks to his experience.

Tell us about your role supporting the Nasdaq Board Engagement team.

I keep the train running on time and on the tracks. Managing projects for the Nasdaq Board Engagement team requires a collaborative effort between our governance professionals, operations team, sales managers, and account directors. By connecting each of our internal stakeholders, we create efficiencies that streamline the client experience.

How has being a part of Nasdaq expanded your team’s ability to positively impact clients?

Being part of Nasdaq means a greater sense of teamwork, which translates to promoting faster learning, increased creativity, and better business results. As a Nasdaq team member, I have access to software, technology, and human capital resources to help quickly solve project challenges while continuing to scale revenue. Our colleagues support us throughout each project to ensure our clients are delighted with our products and services.

What best practice do you recommend to better manage client projects?

In light of the shift from an office setting to a work from home setting, and because there are so many internal touchpoints during a client project, it is a best practice to share as much project information with colleagues as possible. Conceivably, it is easier to tease out redundant information, but not having enough information can cause communication breakdowns and disrupt the client’s project.

What is the key to managing client delivery expectations successfully?

It is best to set thorough expectations with clients at the onset of a project. Reactively sharing that same information later in a project may be harmful to the client’s experience and increase jeopardizing the relationship. Since many of our projects require the use of technology, our communications and process must be aligned with the client’s technological skill. As such, we continue to develop streamlined processes and helpful materials so each client, irrespective of their technological aptitude, may understand the project during each step.

Nasdaq Board Engagement serves clients by delivering distinct value through our qualitative and quantitative board and leadership evaluation and governance and compliance products and services. Click here to learn more about our solutions for boards and meet the Nasdaq Board Engagement team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.