Creating the Industry’s First Black-Owned Billion-Dollar RIA

Exchange Advisor Council member Anna N’Jie-Konte and Keith Beverly have merged practices. The two advisors have set their sights on the goal of creating the first black-owned RIA with over $1 billion in client assets.

How to Build an RIA

To achieve their goal, N’Jie-Konte and Beverly are looking to multiply the size of their new firm. To achieve their goal, they are looking to boost their assets to 15 times the current level. Accordingly, they hope to achieve this through recruiting, M&A deals, and organic growth among non-profit institutions, minority clients, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals of all races.

Furthermore, N’Jie-Konte and Beverly seek to achieve their two main goals of closing the racial wealth gap and growing a larger enterprise to give a viable path to folks who might be limited in corporate career options. On an episode of Framework, N’Jie-Konte and Beverly talked about their work and the process of merging their firms. Giving advice to other advisors looking to merge firms and combine visions, N’Jie-Konte said, “I think having so many conversations and getting clear on the front end is really important.”

The 2 Powerhouses Behind the First Black-Owned Billion-Dollar RIA

N’Jie-Konte is the host of the "Financial Powerhouse" podcast and has been featured on Telemundo, Business Insider, CNBC, and US News and World Report. Additionally, she has also been featured in Think Advisor, Vice, Financial Planning, and other publications. Investopedia named her a Top 100 Financial Advisor in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Financial Advisor Magazine named her one of the 10 “Young Advisors to Watch.” N’Jie-Konte has over a decade in wealth management experience advising ultra-high-net-worth families.

Meanwhile, Beverly has over 15 years of investment management and financial planning experience. He graduated from Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business with honors. Beverly obtained his MBA from UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School, where he was Dean’s Fellow. He is passionate about financial education and has taught financial literacy Washington Jesuit Academy. He has delivered numerous seminars and workshops.

