Creating More Sustainable, Equitable, and Safer Communities Will Always Be a Worthwhile Investment

Yair Nechmad, CEO & Co-founder of Nayax

Recently, there has been a lot of backlash against Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)-based investing. This backlash often comes from business owners and CEOs who don’t see any evidence that ESG investments deliver higher returns than other investments. Though this may sometimes be the case, these kinds of investments and partnerships are not only worthwhile, but are necessary.

Investing in ESG is good for corporate citizenship, customers, and employees. When a company not only talks about its values, but also acts on them, it helps create a shared system of beliefs that employees and customers can connect to. This change in corporate behavior not only affects customers’ choices but also attracts a different kind of employee. While employees are more likely to be committed to a company that shares their values, customers are more likely to choose a company that not only “talks the talk” but “walks the walk.”

In addition to corporate citizenship, ESG investing has very real business benefits. ESG investing offers companies’ operational efficiency, cost savings, talent retention and increased shareholder value. Despite certain criticisms, the fact remains, from new retail investors to experienced professionals, investors are seeing the benefits of ESG investing.

Through ESG investment, corporations can create more growth opportunities, not only for themselves, but for their customers. These types of partnerships and co-acts can be beneficial, and make an impact for more than one company, and it is important for leaders to spearhead these types of initiatives. For example, Yala Impact, an organization aiming to revolutionize the donation space by connecting donors, businesses and non-profit organizations under one roof, has formed a corporate partnership with Nayax, a financial service company, which provides both company’s customers with an outlet to give back (disclosure: Nayax provided the contents of this article).

With a simple integration, they were able to provide customers with a “Giving Card” every time they make a purchase on their e-commerce shop. Customers received 3% of their purchase value on this giving card which they could use to donate to a charity of their choice. When corporations work with companies like Yala, Benevity, CyberGrants, Deed, Ecologi, and Good Today, they help create and empower communities in ways beyond what their company does on a day-to-day basis. By focusing on ESG, we are also helping improve and innovate different products and processes.

On the individual level, demand for alternative investments, such as ESG options, continues to grow. In the U.S., climate-driven investments are the driving force for many retail investors interested in involvement in the sustainable-investing ecosystem. While regulation is certainly something to keep an eye on, right now, individual investors can pursue sustainable investments with a higher level of transparency.

ESG investments are not only meant to affect the bottom line, but are meant to help create more sustainable, equitable, and safer communities throughout the world by helping create, innovate, and give back. Whether at the corporate level or as an individual, this will always be a worthwhile investment, no matter what the numbers may say.

