Creating a Structured NDX Portfolio for 2021

Less than a day after the polls closed I received an inquiry about how I would be positioned in 2021. My first thought is that new economy stocks, represented by the Nasdaq-100 (NDX), will continue to perform well. However, there may be less upside in 2021, following the strong performance in 2020. An outlook that expects moderately bullish, bullish, or even very bullish NDX returns over the next year can be capitalized on using broad based index options.

With NDX trading at 12,080 I priced out three potential trades based on options expiring in December of next year. The three different scenarios are somewhat similar with respect to downside risk, but offer different outcomes to the upside. The first trade would allow for upside of close to 10% and offer a buffer for any downside NDX moves specifically losses between about 5% and 15%.

The following transactions offer attractive exposure for traders with a moderately bullish outlook for 2021:

Sell 1 NDX Dec 2021 10200 Put @ 685

Buy 1 NDX Dec 2021 11400 Put @ 1075

Sell 1 NDX Dec 2021 12000 Put @ 1315

Buy 1 NDX Dec 2021 12000 Call @ 1390

Sell 1 NDX Dec 2021 13200 Call @ 820

Net Credit 355 Points

There are a lot of moving parts to the trade laid out above, but it can be broken down into three components. The first two trades listed above are an out of the money put spread that as a standalone trade would profit if NDX is down between 5.7% and 15.6% from where NDX is trading at expiration. However, in this case it is providing downside protection for the overall package of option trades.

The second part of the trade involves selling a 12000 put and buying a 12000 call. This is a synthetic long position with exposure to NDX. This part of the trade provides upside and downside performance relative to that of NDX over the course of the life of the trade. Finally, an out of the money call is sold to bring in income and cover the cost of the put spread that buffers some of the potential downside for this trade. This is definitely a case where a payout diagram helps demonstrate all the potential outcomes of this trade.

The payoff diagram highlights several key levels for the exposure gained to NDX through this structured position. Profits would cap out at 1555 points if NDX is 9.3% higher at December 2021 expiration. The break-even level for this trade is actually 3.6% lower than were NDX was trading when the position was priced out which is a function of the trade being implemented at a credit. The trade loses 245 points if NDX is down between 5.7% and 15.6% at expiration. Finally, there is dramatic potential downside to this trade if NDX loses more than 15.6% and anyone considering a trade like this should be aware of this possibility.

The second run at putting together a position based on a positive outlook for NDX throughout 2021 appears below. There are two distinct differences between the first trade and second trade. This second trade is more bullish and sells the Dec 2021 13800 call which is about 5% higher than the 13200 call sold in the first example. The second difference, which is a direct function of taking in less income when selling the higher strike call is that this trade realizes a credit of 145 points.

Sell 1 NDX Dec 2021 10200 Put @ 685

Buy 1 NDX Dec 2021 11400 Put @ 1075

Sell 1 NDX Dec 2021 12000 Put @ 1315

Buy 1 NDX Dec 2021 12000 Call @ 1390

Sell 1 NDX Dec 2021 13800 Call @ 610

Net Credit 145 Points

The payout diagram below shows the outcome at expiration for what I will refer to as the bullish trade. Upside is capped with NDX 14.2% higher than where the index was trading when this spread was priced. The break-even level is a bit higher as well at 1.8% lower than where NDX was trading. Finally, there is still a buffer for some losses between down 5.7% and 15.6%, but the losses in this case would be 455 points.

Finally, if a trader expects a very bullish return for NDX of 20% in 2021 they would be attracted to the trade structure laid out below.

Sell 1 NDX Dec 2021 10200 Put @ 685

Buy 1 NDX Dec 2021 11400 Put @ 1075

Sell 1 NDX Dec 2021 12000 Put @ 1315

Buy 1 NDX Dec 2021 12000 Call @ 1390

Sell 1 NDX Dec 2021 14400 Call @ 440

Net Debit 25 Points

This final trade sells a NDX Dec 2021 14400 call for 440 points which offers the most NDX upside of the three trades. The trade also results in a debit of 25 points as opposed to a credit based on the lower premium taken in with the out of the money short call.

This trade profits by 2375 points if NDX is up 19.2% or more from where it was trading when these options were priced to create the spread. The break-even level is still below where NDX was trading, but only 0.5%. Also, the downside buffer between 5.7% and 15.6% would result in a loss of 625 points. Once again, recall this trade does have more downside risk if NDX loses more than 15.6% between now and December 2021 option expiration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.