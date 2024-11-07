News & Insights

Create SD Holdings Enhances Corporate Governance

November 07, 2024 — 08:53 pm EST

Create SD Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:3148) has released an update.

Create SD Holdings Co., Ltd. is committed to enhancing its corporate governance by ensuring compliance with laws, promoting diversity, and improving management systems. The company emphasizes the importance of ethical practices and aims to increase corporate value by adapting to social and economic changes. Additionally, it focuses on promoting female employees and mid-career hires to managerial positions, reflecting its dedication to diversity and sustainable growth.

