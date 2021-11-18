Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Creatd Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Creatd had US$3.02m of debt, up from US$1.62m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$1.51m in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.51m.

How Healthy Is Creatd's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:CRTD Debt to Equity History November 18th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Creatd had liabilities of US$5.39m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$738.7k due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.51m and US$393.3k worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$4.22m.

Since publicly traded Creatd shares are worth a total of US$50.9m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Creatd will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Creatd reported revenue of US$3.1m, which is a gain of 125%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. So there's no doubt that shareholders are cheering for growth

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly appreciate Creatd's revenue growth, its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is not ideal. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$25m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$18m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So in short it's a really risky stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Creatd (including 3 which make us uncomfortable) .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

