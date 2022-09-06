Creatd Names Executive Chairman Jeremy Frommer As CEO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Creatd, Inc. (CRTD), a creator-first holding company, and the parent company of Vocal, announced Tuesday a new appointment to its board of directors, Justin Maury, Creatd COO and co-founder, as well as the appointment of current Executive Chairman, Jeremy Frommer to the position of Chairman and CEO.

Maury is Creatd's Chief Operating Officer and co-founder. Maury is a full-stack designer and product developer by training who first partnered with Creatd's Executive Chairman of the Board, Jeremy Frommer, in 2013.

Maury is credited with leading the early vision, design, and architecture of Vocal, the Company's flagship platform, which he brought to launch in 2016.

