Creatd To Acquire Air Charter Advisors, Expanding AI-Driven Private Aviation Network

(RTTNews) - Creatd, Inc. (CRTD), a diversified holding company focused on scaling through strategic acquisitions, Tuesday has signed a Letter of Intent or LOI to acquire Air Charter Advisors, Inc., a boutique private aviation firm based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

The acquisition will be executed through Flyte, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Creatd, and follows Creatd's recent $8.3 million purchase of Flyte (formerly Flewber Global, Inc.). The acquisition is expected to close upon completion of due diligence and formal agreements.

Flyte currently offers regional, domestic, and international private air travel through its Flyte Luxe and Hops services. This acquisition will enable Flyte to broaden its customer base and diversify its service offerings, while keeping Air Charter Advisors as an independently operated entity within the Creatd aviation portfolio.

Air Charter Advisors brings a strong service suite—including global jet charter, non-emergency air ambulance flights, and cargo services—along with long-established relationships with corporate, government, and high-net-worth clients. As part of the Flyte platform, it will gain access to centralized services like finance, compliance, IT, performance marketing, booking systems, and AI-driven optimization tools aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and scalability.

The LOI includes a 30-day exclusivity window and outlines a deal valued between $3 million and $6 million, subject to due diligence and standard closing terms.

This move is part of Creatd's broader initiative to unify aviation companies with aligned values and complementary strengths under the Flyte brand, creating a centralized, scalable aviation network designed to streamline operations and empower founder-led growth.

CRTD is currently trading flat at $0.45 on the OTC Markets - OTCPK, showing no price movement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.