News & Insights

Stocks

Creactives Group Approves Merger and Financial Plans

October 28, 2024 — 01:23 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Creactives Group S.p.A. (IT:CREG) has released an update.

Creactives Group S.p.A. has approved its financial statements for June 2024 and announced a merger with its subsidiary Creactives S.p.A., reflecting its commitment to expand in the AI-driven supply chain sector. The shareholders have also agreed on the remuneration adjustments for the Board of Statutory Auditors and the auditing firm BDO Italia S.p.A.

For further insights into IT:CREG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.