Creactives Group Approves Merger and Financial Plans

Creactives Group S.p.A. has approved its financial statements for June 2024 and announced a merger with its subsidiary Creactives S.p.A., reflecting its commitment to expand in the AI-driven supply chain sector. The shareholders have also agreed on the remuneration adjustments for the Board of Statutory Auditors and the auditing firm BDO Italia S.p.A.

