CRE Logistics REIT Completes Strategic Unit Acquisition

CRE Logistics REIT, Inc (JP:3487) has released an update.
CRE Logistics REIT, Inc. has completed its acquisition of 3,560 own investment units, amounting to approximately 499.9 million yen, through market purchases. This move, set to reduce the total number of issued units, highlights the company’s strategic efforts to optimize its investment portfolio by the end of December 2024.
