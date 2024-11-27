CRE Logistics REIT Completes Strategic Unit Acquisition

CRE Logistics REIT, Inc (JP:3487) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CRE Logistics REIT, Inc. has completed its acquisition of 3,560 own investment units, amounting to approximately 499.9 million yen, through market purchases. This move, set to reduce the total number of issued units, highlights the company’s strategic efforts to optimize its investment portfolio by the end of December 2024.

For further insights into JP:3487 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.