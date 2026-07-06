CRDO's Retimer Business Hits Its Stride: Further Gains Ahead?

As computing systems become more powerful and data transfer speeds continue to increase, maintaining signal integrity across complex interconnects has become a key challenge for the semiconductor industry. This is where retimers have emerged as a critical enabling technology. Among the companies capitalizing on this trend, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. CRDO has steadily strengthened its foothold in the high-speed connectivity market. Its retimer business has reached a crucial inflection point, driven by increasing demand for solutions supporting both 100 Gbps and 200 Gbps per lane.

At the same time, the company is gaining steady traction with its PCIe Gen 6 retimers, reflecting the industry's shift toward next-generation, high-bandwidth computing platforms. A key factor driving this momentum is CRDO's Blue Heron 200 Gbps-per-lane retimer, designed specifically to meet the needs of both scale-out and emerging scale-up AI networks. The device is attracting increasing customer interest because it supports a wide range of 200 Gbps-per-lane protocols, including Ethernet, UALink and Ultra Accelerator Link (UALink)-based ecosystems, allowing customers to deploy flexible, future-proof AI infrastructure.

As AI clusters grow larger and more complex, protocol diversity is rising, making interoperability and signal integrity more important than ever. CRDO believes its deep system-level expertise, paired with its strong software integration capabilities, offers a significant competitive edge. These strengths not only simplify customer deployments but also position CRDO to continue expanding its market share as next-generation AI networking infrastructure develops. Securing design wins with major hyperscalers, networking OEMs and optical module manufacturers position the company for long product lifecycles and recurring revenues as customer deployments scale.

Competition Heating Up in the PCIe Retimer Market for CRDO

Astera Labs ALAB is benefiting from rising demand for PCIe 6 signal conditioning and AI fabric switching as hyperscalers expand rack-scale AI deployments. PCIe Gen 6 business, spanning AI fabric and signal conditioning, remained strong in the first quarter, contributing more than one-third of total revenues. It has now shipped millions of PCIe Gen 6 ports, underscoring the maturity and reliability of its portfolio. The combination of higher-speed interconnect needs and increasing platform diversity supports ongoing content expansion per accelerator. Management expects continued strength in Aries and Taurus and an early-stage ramp in Scorpio X-Series, guiding second-quarter revenues to $355-$365 million.

Broadcom Inc. AVGO is benefiting from rising demand for AI semiconductors, driven by custom XePUs and AI networking, while VMware continues to support growth in infrastructure software. In networking, AVGO maintains at least a one-generation technology lead. Its 200G and 400G SerDes power direct-attached copper for scale-up networks, while its 100 Tbps Tomahawk 6—the industry's first Ethernet switch at that speed—has been shipping for more than a year, strengthening its leadership in scale-out networking. Broadcom expects to tape out its next-generation 200-terabit switch in fiscal 2026. For fiscal 2026, management expects AI semiconductor revenues of $56 billion, up approximately 180%.

CRDO Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CRDO have surged 160.9% in the past year compared with the Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s growth of 74.9%.



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In terms of the forward 12-month price/sales ratio, CRDO is trading at 17.68, higher than the Electronic-Semiconductors industry’s multiple of 8.93.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRDO’s earnings for fiscal 2027 has seen a significant uptick over the past 60 days.



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CRDO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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