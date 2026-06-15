Is CRDO Stock Still Worth Buying After Its Massive Run Higher?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO has already delivered the kind of share-price move that forces investors to revisit the original thesis.



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The question now is whether earnings growth, estimate revisions, margins and product expansion still support a premium valuation, or whether the stock has outrun the fundamentals.

CRDO Has the Earnings Backdrop Bulls Want

Credo’s most recent quarter gave bulls plenty to work with. Fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $1.16 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.6%, while revenues of $437 million topped the consensus mark by 1.6%.

Revenues rose 157% year over year, driven by AI connectivity demand. Fiscal 2026 revenues reached $1.3 billion, more than tripling from fiscal 2025, while annual earnings per share climbed to $3.46 from 70 cents.

The estimate picture also remains supportive. The current fiscal-year earnings estimate has moved higher over the past four weeks, reinforcing the argument that the rally has not been based only on price momentum.

Credo Valuation Looks Rich but Not Unusual

CRDO is not a bargain stock. Shares trade at 18.6X forward 12-month sales, above the Zacks sub-industry at 9.5X, the Zacks sector at 6.5X and the S&P 500 at 5.1X.



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That premium matters because it leaves less room for execution mistakes. Astera Labs ALAB, another AI connectivity name, gives investors a related comparison point for how aggressively the market values companies tied to rack-scale AI infrastructure.

Still, Credo’s valuation is not outside its own historical range. The stock has traded as high as 29.4X forward sales over the past five years, with a median of 12X, suggesting investors are paying for growth leadership rather than a discounted entry point.

CRDO Has Real Cash and Margin Support

Credo’s bull case is stronger because profitability is already visible. Fourth-quarter non-GAAP gross margin was 68.3%, and non-GAAP operating margin reached 49.6%.

The full-year margin profile also improved. Fiscal 2026 non-GAAP gross margin was 68.1%, up 310 basis points, while non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 47.8%.

Cash generation adds another layer of support. Credo produced record operating cash flow of $182.2 million in the fourth quarter and free cash flow of $177.5 million, ending fiscal 2026 with about $1.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

CRDO Risks Can Change the Math Fast

The main caution is customer concentration. Four hyperscalers each generated at least 10% of fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues, with the top three customers accounting for 34%, 27% and 16%.

Credo still expects three to four customers to contribute more than 10% of revenues in upcoming quarters. That dependence can magnify volatility if a large buyer pauses, delays or rephases deployments.

Costs also need watching. First-quarter fiscal 2027 non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to reach $86 million to $90 million as product investments continue, and the company’s outlook assumes a tariff regime that management described as fluid.

Why CRDO Ratings Still Lean Bullish

The bottom line is that CRDO remains a growth-led stock with fundamentals that still justify investor attention, even after a major rally. The setup is not low risk, but the earnings, revenue, margin and cash-flow profile gives bulls more than a momentum argument.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which points to favorable earnings estimate revision trends. Broadcom Inc. AVGO, a larger AI networking and semiconductor peer, shows how deeply investors are focused on data-center connectivity across the chip landscape.

Credo also has a Momentum Score of A and a Growth Score of B, indicating favorable price action and growth characteristics. Its Value Score of F is the counterweight, making the stock better suited to growth-oriented investors than traditional value buyers.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.