$CRDO stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CRDO stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $111,479,350 of trading volume.

$CRDO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CRDO:

$CRDO insiders have traded $CRDO stock on the open market 183 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 183 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRDO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LIP BU TAN has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 1,900,000 shares for an estimated $94,116,234 .

. YAT TUNG LAM (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 940,000 shares for an estimated $62,450,385 .

. CHI FUNG CHENG (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 76 sales selling 955,000 shares for an estimated $48,817,539 .

. WILLIAM JOSEPH BRENNAN (Pres & Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 317,760 shares for an estimated $13,919,995 .

. PANTAS SUTARDJA, has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,791 shares for an estimated $1,634,940 .

. JAMES LAUFMAN (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,389,704 .

. DANIEL W. FLEMING (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 23,874 shares for an estimated $1,283,444.

$CRDO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of $CRDO stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CRDO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRDO stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRDO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/29.

on 01/29. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.