$CRDO stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CRDO stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $243,259,990 of trading volume.

$CRDO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CRDO:

$CRDO insiders have traded $CRDO stock on the open market 163 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 163 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRDO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHI FUNG CHENG (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 80 sales selling 1,014,641 shares for an estimated $55,569,333 .

. YAT TUNG LAM (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 710,000 shares for an estimated $50,015,503 .

. LIP BU TAN has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 525,000 shares for an estimated $39,418,143 .

. WILLIAM JOSEPH BRENNAN (Pres & Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 158,880 shares for an estimated $6,149,410 .

. DANIEL W. FLEMING (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 43,946 shares for an estimated $2,604,831 .

. JAMES LAUFMAN (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 28,000 shares for an estimated $1,790,572 .

. PANTAS SUTARDJA, has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,791 shares for an estimated $1,646,515 .

. SYLVIA ACEVEDO sold 32,291 shares for an estimated $1,343,628

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRDO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $CRDO stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CRDO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRDO stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRDO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 03/04, 01/29.

on 03/04, 01/29. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CRDO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRDO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/03/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRDO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRDO forecast page.

$CRDO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRDO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CRDO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $85.0 on 01/08/2025

You can track data on $CRDO on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.