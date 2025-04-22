$CRDO stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CRDO stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $53,663,972 of trading volume.

$CRDO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CRDO:

$CRDO insiders have traded $CRDO stock on the open market 187 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 187 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRDO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YAT TUNG LAM (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 63 sales selling 950,000 shares for an estimated $63,290,474 .

. LIP BU TAN has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 750,000 shares for an estimated $55,678,983 .

. CHI FUNG CHENG (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 83 sales selling 1,010,000 shares for an estimated $53,563,779 .

. WILLIAM JOSEPH BRENNAN (Pres & Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 317,760 shares for an estimated $16,099,138 .

. DANIEL W. FLEMING (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 40,162 shares for an estimated $1,998,472 .

. PANTAS SUTARDJA, has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,791 shares for an estimated $1,634,940 .

. SYLVIA ACEVEDO sold 32,291 shares for an estimated $1,343,628

JAMES LAUFMAN (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $1,075,220.

$CRDO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $CRDO stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CRDO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRDO stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRDO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 03/04, 01/29.

on 03/04, 01/29. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

$CRDO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRDO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

$CRDO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRDO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CRDO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $85.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $80.0 on 12/17/2024

