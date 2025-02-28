$CRDF stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CRDF stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,479,709 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CRDF:
$CRDF Insider Trading Activity
$CRDF insiders have traded $CRDF stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRDF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY W PACE has made 2 purchases buying 361,615 shares for an estimated $940,199 and 0 sales.
- JAMES E. LEVINE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 7,716 shares for an estimated $36,725 and 0 sales.
- RENEE P TANNENBAUM purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $34,224
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CRDF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $CRDF stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COMMODORE CAPITAL LP added 5,384,616 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,369,233
- ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC added 1,538,462 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,676,925
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 1,292,308 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,608,616
- LAURION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 576,924 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,503,850
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 508,438 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,206,620
- IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC added 450,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,953,000
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 316,400 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,373,176
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $CRDF on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.