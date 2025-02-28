$CRDF stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CRDF stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,479,709 of trading volume.

$CRDF Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CRDF:

$CRDF insiders have traded $CRDF stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRDF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY W PACE has made 2 purchases buying 361,615 shares for an estimated $940,199 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES E. LEVINE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 7,716 shares for an estimated $36,725 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RENEE P TANNENBAUM purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $34,224

$CRDF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $CRDF stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

