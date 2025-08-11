CRCL to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Circle CRCL is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 12. This will be the stablecoin provider’s first-everearnings callsince its initial public offering on June 5, 2025.



Circle offers USDC, which is redeemable on a one-for-one basis for US dollars. USDC, along with EURC, are digital currency tokens issued natively on blockchain networks and backed by reserves consisting of highly liquid, price-stable cash and cash equivalents. Both USDC and EURC are used for payments, settlements, and as a digital dollar store of value.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $645.4 million. The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at 29 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.



Let’s see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note for CRCL’s Q2 Earnings

Since its launch in 2018, USDC has been used for more than $25 trillion in onchain transactions as of March 28, 2025. According to CoinMarketCap, USDC is the second-largest stablecoin as measured by the amount of stablecoins in circulation, with a 24% share of the stablecoin market as of Dec. 31, 2024. Circle stablecoin network is used by more than 600 million users globally as of March 28, 2025. The momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



Circle serves its clients through Circle Mint, which is available only to institutions (exchanges, institutional traders, wallet providers, banks, and consumer apps companies). The service is expected to benefit from growing demand for stablecoins. Circle Mint supports international wires and domestic bank transfers in more than 185 countries. As of Dec. 31, 2024, there were 1,819 Circle Mint customers with accounts.



Circle liquidity services provide institutional minting, reserving, redemption, and foreign exchange services for Circle stablecoins. Moreover, Circle Wallets are gaining traction as more than 11,000 developers have engaged with the product, deploying almost 10 million wallets onchain. Circle Wallet is now used by Grab Networks, a leading superapp in Southeast Asia.



However, the company faces stiff competition from established companies, including Coinbase, PayPal and Fiserv. Coinbase has inked a deal with Shopify that will allow consumers to pay with USDC on Base (Coinbase Ethereum layer-2 network) through Shopify Payments, bringing onchain payments to millions of storefronts. Meanwhile, Fiserv’s plan to roll out a new blockchain-based digital asset platform based on a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin called FIUSD has been a noteworthy development.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Circle has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model indicates that these possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:



Lumentum LITE currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.12% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Lumentum shares are up 27% year to date. Lumentum is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 12.



Affirm Holdings AFRM presently has an Earnings ESP of +19.25% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Affirm shares have dropped 1.1% year to date. Affirm is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 28.



NICE NICE has an Earnings ESP of +0.88% and has a Zacks Rank of #3 at present.



NICE shares have declined 5.1% year to date. NICE is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 14.

