$CRBU stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CRBU stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,307,231 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CRBU:
$CRBU Insider Trading Activity
$CRBU insiders have traded $CRBU stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRBU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SRIRAM RYALI (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 17,360 shares for an estimated $24,651
- RACHEL E. HAURWITZ (President and CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $20,400
- BARBARA G MCCLUNG (Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $4,811
- STEVEN KANNER (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $4,811
- RUHI AHMAD KHAN (Chief Business Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $4,811
$CRBU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $CRBU stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,266,833 shares (-82.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,069,845
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,691,368 shares (-67.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,544,388
- ELMWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,557,500 shares (-76.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,422,153
- PFM HEALTH SCIENCES, LP removed 1,370,027 shares (-35.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,250,971
- KYNAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 863,000 shares (+35.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $788,005
- FIL LTD removed 860,666 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $785,874
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 796,104 shares (-77.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $726,922
$CRBU Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRBU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
