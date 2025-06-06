$CRBU stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CRBU stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,307,231 of trading volume.

$CRBU Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CRBU:

$CRBU insiders have traded $CRBU stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRBU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SRIRAM RYALI (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 17,360 shares for an estimated $24,651

RACHEL E. HAURWITZ (President and CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $20,400

BARBARA G MCCLUNG (Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $4,811

STEVEN KANNER (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $4,811

RUHI AHMAD KHAN (Chief Business Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $4,811

$CRBU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $CRBU stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CRBU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRBU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

